Canada lives because of US: Trump hits back at Carney

Wed, 21 January 2026
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over the latter's remarks at the World Economic Forum (WEF), saying that the country should be more 'grateful' toward the US.During his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the WEF in Davos, 

Trump said its northern neighbour 'gets a lot of freebies' from Washington, DC noting that it is not as grateful as it should be.

"Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should also be grateful, but they're not. I saw your Prime Minister yesterday; he wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us," Trump said, adding that his plan to build a 'Golden Dome' missile defence system will also provide protection to Canada.

"Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," Trump said, underscoring the strategic and security role of the US in protecting its northern neighbour.

Trump's remarks were aimed at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who, in his WEF address, highlighted 'an era of great power rivalry, where the rules-based order is fading', and also opposed tariff coercion, in a veiled reference to Washington, DC's use of the financial tool to acquire Greenland.

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned that the world is witnessing a fundamental 'rupture' in the global order rather than a gradual transition, cautioning against weaponising trade, finance, and supply chains.  -- ANI

