AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran rejoins NDA

AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran formally rejoined the NDA today. Dhinakaran said he is heading to meet Union minister Piyush Goyal to convey his partys support for forming what he called good governance in the state.





Dhinakaran says, "With the larger objective in mind, we should not allow old issues to overshadow the party's interests, the welfare of Tamil Nadu, or push them aside. Making compromises for the common good does not weaken us. Likewise, as Amma's cadres who serve as a unifying force -- we will come together as one and stand firmly to ensure that Amma's rule returns to Tamil Nadu, that people's governance is restored, and that good governance prevails. That is our clear stand."