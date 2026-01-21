HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Air India told to pay Rs 1.5L to 2 pax for poor services

Wed, 21 January 2026
A father-daughter duo, who alleged that they faced horrible conditions on an Air India Delhi-New York flight in 2023 with broken seats, unhygienic washrooms and poor food service, have been awarded Rs 1.5 lakh compensation for the "mental agony and harassment". 

The airline had claimed that the complainants had levelled "unfounded allegations" to "illicitly obtain advantages" from Air India. 

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (New Delhi), comprising President Poonam Chaudhry and Judicial Member Shekhar Chandra, was hearing a complaint filed by Shailendra Bhatnagar and his daughter against Air India, alleging that the aircraft on which they were asked to travel was 'horrible' and 'obnoxious'. 

In an order dated January 14, the forum said, "Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the present case, this commission is of the view that the complainant will be entitled for compensation for causing mental agony and harassment for not providing the facilities for which a considerable amount was charged by opposite party 1, Air India". 

The complaint was filed by Shailendra Bhatnagar, who travelled with his daughter on Air India's Delhi-New York-Delhi flight in September 2023 on economy class tickets booked through an online platform. The complaint alleged broken seats, non-functional in-flight entertainment systems, unhygienic washrooms, poor food service and lack of response from the cabin crew. 

The commission directed that the airline pay Rs 1.5 lakh in compensation to the victim. "This commission, therefore, directs the opposite party 1 to pay Rs 50,000 each to the complainant and his daughter as compensation and Rs 50,000 as litigation expenses to the complainant," the forum said. 

It was alleged that the in-flight washrooms were also dirty and terribly smelly. He alleged that the food quality was extremely bad and the staff was extremely rude and did not provide any solution to a single issue addressed by him. However, the airline submitted before the court that the said aircraft underwent meticulous examination prior to departure, and an inspection was also done by the engineering department, which showed no 'discernible issues'. 

"The complainant is lodging unfounded allegations with the deliberate aim to illicitly obtain advantages from Air India," the airline counsel said in court. PTI

Air India told to pay Rs 1.5L to 2 pax for poor services
