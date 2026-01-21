After 27 years, 3 missions, Sunita Williams retires

08:48

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has retired after 27 years of service, the space agency announced.





"Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit," said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.





"Her work advancing science and technology has laid the foundation for Artemis missions to the Moon and advancing toward Mars, and her extraordinary achievements will continue to inspire generations to dream big and push the boundaries of what's possible. Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement, and thank you for your service to NASA and our nation."





Williams completed three missions aboard the ISS, and set numerous human spaceflight records throughout her career.