HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

After 27 years, 3 missions, Sunita Williams retires

Wed, 21 January 2026
Share:
08:48
image
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has retired after 27 years of service, the space agency announced.

"Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit," said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. 

"Her work advancing science and technology has laid the foundation for Artemis missions to the Moon and advancing toward Mars, and her extraordinary achievements will continue to inspire generations to dream big and push the boundaries of what's possible. Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement, and thank you for your service to NASA and our nation."

Williams completed three missions aboard the ISS, and set numerous human spaceflight records throughout her career.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After 27 years, 3 missions, Sunita Williams retires
LIVE! After 27 years, 3 missions, Sunita Williams retires

US VP JD Vance, Usha Vance are expecting their 4th child
US VP JD Vance, Usha Vance are expecting their 4th child

Usha, 40, and Vance, 41, who met while attending Yale Law School, have three kids -- Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4.

Trump again: Stopped India-Pak war, denied Nobel Prize
Trump again: Stopped India-Pak war, denied Nobel Prize

US President Donald Trump has again credited himself for ending the conflict between India and Pakistan, asserting Norway controls the Nobel Peace Prize. He claims he deserves the honor for ending eight wars and saving millions of lives.

India withdraws families of officials in Bangladesh
India withdraws families of officials in Bangladesh

India has decided to withdraw the families of Indian officials posted in Bangladesh due to security concerns ahead of parliamentary elections. The move comes as a precautionary measure given the increasing activities of extremist...

For Mumbai Marathon Winner Doctor, Asian Games Is Next
For Mumbai Marathon Winner Doctor, Asian Games Is Next

Kartik Karkera didn't just win the Indian men's title at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday -- he did it in his very first official 42.195 km race

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO