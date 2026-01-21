HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
26-yo to be 1st woman to lead CRPF contingent on R-Day

Wed, 21 January 2026
14:22
CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala
26-year-old CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, will take part in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi on January 26. She will lead a male contingent of her force.

This will be a historic moment, as it will be the first time a woman officer leads a CRPF male contingent in the Republic Day parade. She will command a contingent of more than 140 male personnel at this national event, say officials. 

Approximately 10,000 special guests (including spouses) from different walks of life have been invited to witness the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, 2026, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement. 

The guests include those who have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, best innovators, researchers & start-ups, Self Help Groups and best performers under key government initiatives. They have been invited with the objective of honouring their contributions to nation-building and increasing Jan Bhagidari in events of national importance, as per the ministry. -- ANI

