Trump threatens 200% tariffs on French wine because...

Tue, 20 January 2026
US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) floated the proposal of imposing 200% tariff on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron's reported refusal to sit on the so-called Board of Peace, an initiative created by Trump to mediate global conflict, EuroNews reported. 

"Nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon," Trump said after hearing from a reporter that Macron would not join the board. 

"I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join," Trump said.

Macron's five-year presidential term is due to end in May 2027, and he cannot run again for a third term in accordance with French law, as per EuroNews. 

The Board of Peace was an idea initially proposed by President Trump last September as part of his plan to end the war in Gaza, although the initiative now seems to be aimed at mediating global conflict more broadly. Macron invited US President Donald Trump for a G7 meeting after the World Economic Forum, as per a screenshot of both their chats shared by the latter on Truth Social. 

Macron affirmed that France and the US were in line on Syria and could do great things in Iran, but do not understand his stance on Greenland. Trump's reply to Macron's text was not visible in the screenshot if he replied at all.

The message by Macron in full read: "My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things: 1) i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins 2) let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us. Emmanuel." -- ANI

LIVE! Terrible Tuesday: Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points
LIVE! Terrible Tuesday: Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points

'Kasab didin't...' SC irked by Maneka Gandhi's criticism
'Kasab didin't...' SC irked by Maneka Gandhi's criticism

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for Gandhi, the bench said, "You said the court should be circumspect in its remark but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made? Have you heard her podcast?...

'Are they playing Big Boss?': Cong on new BJP president
'Are they playing Big Boss?': Cong on new BJP president

The Congress party has criticized the BJP's appointment of Nitin Nabin as its new president, questioning the election process and mocking the role of the Election Commissioner.

Akhand America?: Trump's new US map has Venezuela, Greenland
Akhand America?: Trump's new US map has Venezuela, Greenland

In another post, Trump is seen hoisting a US flag in Greenland, with a milepost that reads, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026".

'Millenial' Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi
'Millenial' Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitin Nabin on his election as the BJP national president and declared that the young leader will be his boss in matters related to the party.

