Trump confirms Putin invited to Gaza Board of Peace

16:37





The formation of the Gaza Board of Peace, as part of Phase 2 of the 20-Point Peace Plan to end the conflict in the Middle East, aims to promote stability and oversee post-conflict reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.





Responding to questions from reporters during a media gaggle, Trump said that Putin was among those invited to participate in the board, which he claimed would work toward peace and stability in Gaza.





When asked directly whether he had invited President Putin to join the Board of Peace, Trump replied, "Yes, he's one of the people. These are world leaders. And the answer is yes."





The Board of Peace was proposed by Trump last September as part of his plan to end the war in Gaza, although the initiative now seems to be aimed at mediating global conflict more broadly.





The high-profile international effort invites world leaders of 60 countries to join a new body aimed at promoting stability and overseeing post-conflict reconstruction, especially in the Gaza Strip.





According to a White House statement, the proposed Executive Board members will oversee portfolios critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success. These include governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation.





Prime Minister Modi has been invited by Trump to serve on the Gaza Peace Board.





However, countries that commit USD 1 billion would secure permanent seats on the board, while those that do not pay could still join for a three-year term. -- ANI

