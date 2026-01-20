TN guv declined to read speech due to 'inaccuracies'

11:07





Minutes after Ravi walked out of the 234-member House without delivering his address, the Lok Bhavan issued a 13-point explainer on why Ravi "declined" to read out the address.





It alleged the Governor's mic "was repeatedly switched off and he was not allowed to speak." "The speech contains numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements. Several crucial issues troubling the people are ignored," it said.





The Lok Bhavan alleged that the Tamil Nadu government "claim that the state attracted huge investments to the tune of over (Rs) 12 lakh crores is far from the truth."





"Many of the MOUs with prospective investors remain only on paper. Actual investment is hardly a fraction of it. Investment data show that Tamil Nadu is becoming less attractive for investors. Until four years ago Tamil Nadu, among the states, was the fourth largest recipient of foreign direct investment. Today it is struggling to remain at the sixth."





"National Anthem is yet again insulted and the fundamental Constitutional duty disregarded," it alleged. Further, atrocities against Dalits and sexual violence against Dalit women sharply increasing. However, it is totally bypassed," the statement read. -- PTI

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday "declined" to read out the DMK government prepared text as part of his customary address to the state Assembly due to "inaccuracies," in it, the Lok Bhavan said.