HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TN guv declined to read speech due to 'inaccuracies'

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
11:07
image
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday "declined" to read out the DMK government prepared text as part of his customary address to the state Assembly due to "inaccuracies," in it, the Lok Bhavan said. 

It also alleged his "mic was switched off." 

Minutes after Ravi walked out of the 234-member House without delivering his address, the Lok Bhavan issued a 13-point explainer on why Ravi "declined" to read out the address. 

It alleged the Governor's mic "was repeatedly switched off and he was not allowed to speak." "The speech contains numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements. Several crucial issues troubling the people are ignored," it said. 

The Lok Bhavan alleged that the Tamil Nadu government "claim that the state attracted huge investments to the tune of over (Rs) 12 lakh crores is far from the truth." 

"Many of the MOUs with prospective investors remain only on paper. Actual investment is hardly a fraction of it. Investment data show that Tamil Nadu is becoming less attractive for investors. Until four years ago Tamil Nadu, among the states, was the fourth largest recipient of foreign direct investment. Today it is struggling to remain at the sixth."

"National Anthem is yet again insulted and the fundamental Constitutional duty disregarded," it alleged. Further, atrocities against Dalits and sexual violence against Dalit women sharply increasing. However, it is totally bypassed," the statement read. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TN guv declined to read speech due to 'inaccuracies'
LIVE! TN guv declined to read speech due to 'inaccuracies'

'National anthem insulted': TN guv walks out of assembly
'National anthem insulted': TN guv walks out of assembly

The governor demanded that the national anthem be played after the Tamil anthem and when Speaker Appavu refused, the Governor walked without reading the opening address.

Big BCCI contract shock for Rohit, Kohli
Big BCCI contract shock for Rohit, Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to introduce a revised central contract system, under which the Grade A+ category will be discontinued.

Noida techie death: Irrigation department raised flag in 2023
Noida techie death: Irrigation department raised flag in 2023

A software engineer's death in Noida after his car plunged into a water-filled pit has sparked allegations of negligence against local authorities. An Irrigation Department letter warning about the need for head regulators to manage...

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended over viral video
Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended over viral video

Rao acted in an "obscene manner which is unbecoming of a government servant and also caused embarrassment to the government", his suspension order read.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO