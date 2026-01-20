HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Terrible Tuesday: Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points

Tue, 20 January 2026
tock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked over 1 per cent on Tuesday due to heavy selling pressure in market heavyweights Reliance, Bajaj Finance and M&M amid escalating geopolitical tensions. 

Besides, ongoing weakness in the rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows dented investors' sentiment. Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,065.71 points, or 1.28 per cent, to settle at 82,180.47. During the day, it dropped 1,235.6 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 82,010.58. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 353 points, or 1.38 per cent, to end at 25,232.50. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal declined by 4.02 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance (3.88 per cent), Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv. HDFC Bank emerged as the only gainer from the pack. -- PTI

