HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shiv Sena corporators leave Bandra hotel

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
21:58
image
Corporators of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have left the five-star hotel in Bandra where they had been staying following the announcement of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections on January 16, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

Prior to leaving the hotel, the 29 corporators registered themselves as a group with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, a mandatory procedure after the election.

During their hotel stay, the newly elected corporators received guidance from deputy chief minister Shinde about how they should work, said the Sena functionary.

Speculation was, however, rife that the Sena isolated its corporators for fear of poaching as no single party has a clear majority in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party, its ally, is the largest party with 89 seats.

The rival Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray won 65 and its ally Maharashtra Navnirman Sena bagged six seats in the high-stakes polls. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shiv Sena corporators leave Bandra hotel
LIVE! Shiv Sena corporators leave Bandra hotel

Noida techie death: Real estate director arrested
Noida techie death: Real estate director arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested the director of a real estate group in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, whose car had plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, officials said.

Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor
Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor

United States President Donald Trump on Monday floated the proposal of imposing 200% tariff on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron's reported refusal to sit on the so-called Board of Peace, an initiative...

Delhi police crack murder case with AI help
Delhi police crack murder case with AI help

Delhi Police solved the murder of a woman in Shalimar Bagh using AI to enhance CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of three men from Bihar. The victim was a key witness in her husband's murder case.

Stray dogs matter: SC says Maneka 'committed contempt'
Stray dogs matter: SC says Maneka 'committed contempt'

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for Gandhi, the bench said, "You said the court should be circumspect in its remark but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made? Have you heard her podcast?...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO