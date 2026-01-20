HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 7 paise to settle at record low of 90.97 against US dollar

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
21:03
image
The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at a record low of 90.97 against the United States dollar on Tuesday, as strong dollar demand from metal importers and persistent foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiment. 

Forex traders said rising geopolitical uncertainties, including renewed US expansionary signals, have increased risk aversion and kept emerging market currencies under pressure.

Moreover, a sluggish domestic stock market triggered by an exodus of foreign capital further weighed on the local unit, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.91 and lost ground, touched an intraday low of 91.06, and finally ended the day at an all-time low of 90.97 against the American currency.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to close hate speech pleas pending since 2021
LIVE! SC to close hate speech pleas pending since 2021

Noida techie death: Real estate director arrested
Noida techie death: Real estate director arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested the director of a real estate group in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, whose car had plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, officials said.

Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor
Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor

United States President Donald Trump on Monday floated the proposal of imposing 200% tariff on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron's reported refusal to sit on the so-called Board of Peace, an initiative...

Delhi police crack murder case with AI help
Delhi police crack murder case with AI help

Delhi Police solved the murder of a woman in Shalimar Bagh using AI to enhance CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of three men from Bihar. The victim was a key witness in her husband's murder case.

Stray dogs matter: SC says Maneka 'committed contempt'
Stray dogs matter: SC says Maneka 'committed contempt'

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for Gandhi, the bench said, "You said the court should be circumspect in its remark but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made? Have you heard her podcast?...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO