Rupee falls 7 paise to settle at record low of 90.97 against US dollar

21:03

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at a record low of 90.97 against the United States dollar on Tuesday, as strong dollar demand from metal importers and persistent foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiment.





Forex traders said rising geopolitical uncertainties, including renewed US expansionary signals, have increased risk aversion and kept emerging market currencies under pressure.





Moreover, a sluggish domestic stock market triggered by an exodus of foreign capital further weighed on the local unit, they said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.91 and lost ground, touched an intraday low of 91.06, and finally ended the day at an all-time low of 90.97 against the American currency. -- PTI