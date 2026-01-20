HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM wants poor to starve: Rahul on repeal of MGNREGA

Tue, 20 January 2026
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the repeal of the MGNREGA Act, accusing him of prioritising the bureaucrats over the poor. 

Speaking to the media on the repeal of MGNREGA, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to "centralise power, hand it over to bureaucracy, and leave the poor citizens to starve." 

"MGNREGA's aim was to take financial responsibilty and provide minimum wage to the unemployed rural citizens. PM Narendra Modi does not want that; he wants to centralise power and hand it over to bureaucracy and leave the poor citizens to starve. The protection cover of the poor has been removed with the reformation of the act. Congress, thus, is conducting a nationwide MGNREGA Bachao campaign....PM wants the entire contry's economy to be handed over to Ambani and Adani while we are trying to help the poor," he said. 

Rahul Gandhi also condemned the removal of Mahatama Gandhi's name from the reformed VB-G RAM-G Act. The Congress MP inaugurated the Raebareli Premier League organised by the Youth Sports Academy Raebareli at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium today. 

The Congress MP is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli, to address a public meeting against the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and to meet with the senior party leaders. Later today, Gandhi will hold a 'MGNREGA Chaupal' (community meeting) in Rohaniya, Unchahar. Rahul Gandhi will also inaugurate the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) works. He will also be visiting the residence of the Municipal Corporation President. -- ANI

