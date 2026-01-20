HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan extends airspace ban on India

Tue, 20 January 2026
Pakistan on Tuesday extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft by another month until February 24.

Pakistan closed its airspace to India's airlines in April last year after the Pahalgam terror attack. India too has imposed a similar ban on Pakistan.

In a NOTAM (notice to airmen), the Pakistan Airports Authority said that the airspace ban, which is already in force, will continue until February 24. The current ban was set to expire on January 23.

According to the latest NOTAM, the ban applies to all India-registered aircraft as well as any aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines or operators, including military flights.

The airspace closure applies from ground level up to unlimited altitude. 

Pakistan's airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) - Karachi and Lahore - and the Notam applies to both regions.  -- PTI

