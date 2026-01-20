Noida techie death: Developer held for negligence

17:07

Police on Tuesday arrested a real estate developer in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, whose car had plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, officials said.





"Abhay Kumar, an official of MZ Wiztown Planners and one of the accused in the case, has been arrested," Additional Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay said.





Yuvraj Mehta was killed in the early hours of Saturday after his car skidded in dense fog, broke a drain boundary and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit, dug for the basement of an under-construction commercial complex near a drain.





The police have filed an FIR against two real estate developers -- MZ Wiztown Planners and Lotus Greens -- on a complaint by the victim's father, Raj Kumar Mehta, who alleged negligence by local authorities and sought accountability.





While Kumar of Wiztown Planners has been arrested, there was no official update as of Tuesday afternoon from the police on action against the other accused firm. -- PTI