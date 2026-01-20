HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No global plans for now: Swiggy

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
10:31
image
Anticipating sustained growth in its food delivery business, a top Swiggy executive said the company has yet to tap 85-90 per cent of the market in India, and there are no plans for global expansion yet, given the huge potential available back home. 

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Swiggy's Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said India still represents a fairly large opportunity for change, as there is nothing on the cards right now for global expansion. "And opportunities are there, not just in food but also in multiple other businesses across the country," he said. "In food, particularly, we have been guiding the markets to an 18-20 per cent growth rate year-on-year, and I think trends are holding up to that even if you look at our last quarter numbers," he said. 

Asserting that the food penetration level in India is way below not just Western numbers but even some Southeast Asian and Asian countries, he said this creates a huge headroom. "I think the work cut out there is not just to grow food delivery, which roughly grows about two times the food market, but the entire food sector can grow a lot if the entire ecosystem and the government come together," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! My mic was switched off in Assembly, says TN guv
LIVE! My mic was switched off in Assembly, says TN guv

'National anthem insulted': TN guv walks out of assembly
'National anthem insulted': TN guv walks out of assembly

The governor demanded that the national anthem be played after the Tamil anthem and when Speaker Appavu refused, the Governor walked without reading the opening address.

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended over viral video
Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended over viral video

Rao acted in an "obscene manner which is unbecoming of a government servant and also caused embarrassment to the government", his suspension order read.

'Make A Hindu Kashmir And Declare It Union Territory'
'Make A Hindu Kashmir And Declare It Union Territory'

'Kashmir needs to be divided and we need the land of Panun Kashmir in Kashmir.'

Nitin Nabin becomes BJP's youngest national president
Nitin Nabin becomes BJP's youngest national president

Nitin Nabin, a five-time Bihar MLA, has been elected unopposed as the BJP national president, becoming the youngest person to hold the position. His appointment signals a generational shift in the party's leadership as it prepares for...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO