Nitin Nabin will leave no stone unturned: Nadda

14:20





Nadda expressed confidence that under Nabin's leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will grow stronger and "make the lotus bloom" in states like Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala.





Addressing party leaders and workers at the party headquarters in the national capital, Nadda said, "You (Nitin Nabin) have taken on the responsibility as the 12th National President of such a great party. Many congratulations and best wishes to you. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji and the chairmanship of Nitin Nabin ji, the Bharatiya Janata Party will bloom the lotus in Bengal in the coming times. We will form the government in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. We will return to power in Assam, and we will deliver good results in Kerala as well. We are moving forward with this confidence."





"I have tried to fulfil the responsibilities to the best of my limited abilities, with the cooperation of all of you. While fulfilling this responsibility, if I have said anything that has hurt anyone's feelings, I apologise for it... Nitin Nabin ji will leave no stone unturned in taking this party, this great party, the world's largest party, forward with full strength. And all of us together will cooperate with him and take the party to new heights, and we will make the lotus bloom in the new places and states where we have not yet succeeded," he said. -- ANI

Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin as he took charge as the BJP national president, saying the party will expand its reach to new states and achieve success in regions where it has not yet prevailed.