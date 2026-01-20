HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
12:59
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin on his election as the BJP national president and declared that the young leader will be his boss in matters related to the party. 

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Modi described 45-year-old Nabin as a "millennial" who belongs to a generation that has witnessed a great deal of change in India. 

Nabin was declared the BJP national president at the party headquarters at the conclusion of the Sanghatan Parv, which saw elections to various party posts from booth level to the national level. "When it comes to party matters, Mananiya (honourable) Nitin Nabin ji... I am a worker, and you are my boss," Modi said. "Now, honourable Nitin Nabin ji is the president of all of us, and his responsibility is not just to manage the BJP, but also to ensure coordination among all NDA allies," the prime minister said. 

Modi said Nabin belongs to an era in which, people heard the news on the radio in childhood and are now well-versed in using Artificial Intelligence. "Nitin ji has both youthful energy and a great deal of experience," the prime minister said. 

The prime minister said under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, the BJP saw a journey from zero to the summit. 

"In this century, leaders like M Venkaiah Naidu and Nitin Gadkari, along with many of our senior colleagues, expanded the organisation. Under the leadership of Rajnath ji, for the first time, the BJP achieved a full majority on its own," Modi said. 

"Then, under the leadership of Amit Shah, the BJP formed governments in many states and came to power at the Centre for a second consecutive term. Under the leadership of J P Nadda, the BJP grew stronger from the panchayat to Parliament," Modi said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi
LIVE! Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi

It's official! Nitin Nabin becomes youngest BJP president
It's official! Nitin Nabin becomes youngest BJP president

Nitin Nabin has been formally declared as the BJP national president, succeeding J P Nadda. The leadership transition was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers.

'National anthem insulted': TN guv walks out of assembly
'National anthem insulted': TN guv walks out of assembly

The governor demanded that the national anthem be played after the Tamil anthem and when Speaker Appavu refused, the Governor walked without reading the opening address.

Army goes to governor over Mamata's SIR allegation
Army goes to governor over Mamata's SIR allegation

The Indian Army's Eastern Command has sought the intervention of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in connection with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent allegation that a senior army officer was using the command base at Fort...

Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Hai Hai Gambhir'
Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Hai Hai Gambhir'

Some sections of the crowd inside the Indore stadium chanted 'Gambhir Haaye Haaye' during the presentation ceremony after India suffered a 41-run defeat against New Zealand in the third ODI.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO