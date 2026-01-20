Nitin Nabin a millennial, will take forward BJP legacy: PM

12:38





"The next 25 years are very important. This is the period when a developed India is to be built, and it is destined to happen. At the beginning of this crucial period, our Nitin Nabinji will carry forward the legacy of the BJP. To put it in the language of today's youth, Nitinji himself is, in a way, a millennial.





"He belongs to the generation that has witnessed major economic, social, and technological transformations in India. He belongs to the generation that received information from the radio in their childhood and is now an active user of AI.





"Nitinji possesses both youthful energy and extensive experience in organisational work. This will be very beneficial for every worker of our party.





"The BJP is a culture. The BJP is a family. Here, we have relationships that go beyond mere membership. The BJP is a tradition that is driven by process, not by position. Our presidents change, but our ideals do not. The leadership changes, but the direction remains the same. The BJP's spirit is national, because our connection is local.





"Our roots run deep in the soil. That is why the BJP provides a platform for regional aspirations. It makes them the foundation for national ambitions, and that is why today people from every corner of the country are with the BJP, are joining the BJP, and not only that, anyone who wants to begin their political journey finds the BJP's entry point to be the best and safest option.





"Service to the people has always been our topmost priority. We have made power not a means of pleasure but a medium of service, and therefore, the people's trust in the BJP has continuously strengthened. If we talk about just the last 11 years, the BJP's journey has been a remarkable journey of earning public trust. In the last 11 years, the BJP has formed governments for the first time in Haryana, Assam, Tripura, and Odisha through its own strength. In West Bengal and Telangana, the BJP has emerged as a major voice of the people..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP leaders after Nitin Nabin takes over as party president. The PM says, "Nitin Nabinji will carry forward the legacy of the BJP. To put it in the language of today's youth, Nitin ji himself is, in a way, a millennial.