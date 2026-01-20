HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitin Nabin: 5 state polls soon, demographics challenging

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
13:28
image
Newly elected BJP National president Nitin Nabin says, "Today's moment is a moment of resolve for me. Today, I am not just assuming a position. I am accepting the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of this party, and on this occasion, I also pay my respects to all my senior colleagues...

"Today, 140 crore Indians are connecting themselves with the dream of a developed India and are working to take the country forward. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this.

"Recently we saw how opposition parties tried to stop the sacred Karthigai Deepam festival on a hill in Tamil Nadu. This isn't the only instance; the opposition has conspired to stop other things as well. We recently saw how an attempt was made to impeach a judge. Today, when we talk about Somnath and try to celebrate this festival of pride, the people in the opposition parties feel uneasy. We believe that it is necessary to confront the forces that try to stop such traditions. We must ensure that those who deny the existence of Ram Setu and oppose the Karthigai Deepam festival have no place in Indian politics.

"In the next few months, elections are about to be held in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry, and the demographics of these states are being widely discussed. 

"The changing demographics are altering the situation there, and this presents a challenge for us. However, we are completely confident that the BJP workers, through their struggle and hard work, will lead the BJP to success in all five states."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitin Nabin: 5 state polls soon, demographics challenging
LIVE! Nitin Nabin: 5 state polls soon, demographics challenging

'Millenial' Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi
'Millenial' Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitin Nabin on his election as the BJP national president and declared that the young leader will be his boss in matters related to the party.

'National anthem insulted': TN guv walks out of assembly
'National anthem insulted': TN guv walks out of assembly

The governor demanded that the national anthem be played after the Tamil anthem and when Speaker Appavu refused, the Governor walked without reading the opening address.

Army goes to governor over Mamata's SIR allegation
Army goes to governor over Mamata's SIR allegation

The Indian Army's Eastern Command has sought the intervention of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in connection with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent allegation that a senior army officer was using the command base at Fort...

Rs 5.4 lakh theft at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Mumbai flat
Rs 5.4 lakh theft at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Mumbai flat

Mumbai police have arrested a former domestic help of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for allegedly breaking into his flat and stealing Rs 5.4 lakh.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO