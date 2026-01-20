My mic was switched off in Assembly, says TN guv

10:18





Speaker M Appavu urges governor to read out customary address only and follow rules and customs. "Only MLAs can express opinion in the House, no one else," says the Speaker.





The governor said that the National Anthem must be duly respected. "I am aware of my responsibilities. I cannot read out address which is full of inaccuracies. I am not allowed to speak. My mic was switched off, I am insulted," Ravi said.

Governor R N Ravi walks out of Tamil Nadu Assembly. Governor RN Ravi says in Assembly, "I am disappointed. National Anthem was not given due respect". He demanded that the national anthem be played after the Tamil Anthem. When Speaker Appavu refused, the governor walked out without reading the opening address. This is the third time he has walked out. He had boycotted 2024 and 2025 addresses as well.