Follow Rediff on:      
MVA should have contested civic body polls together: Sule

Tue, 20 January 2026
18:59
After the Bharatiya Janata Party put up an impressive performance in recent civic body elections, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi should have contested together and underlined the need for introspection by the Opposition. 


Citing a landslide victory of Congress in 1992, the Baramati MP said the records show that ruling parties win civic body elections.

In the elections held across 29 municipal corporations, the BJP won the highest number of 1,425 seats out of 2,869, the Shiv Sena 399, and the NCP 167.


The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress.  

The Congress won the maximum 324 seats in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray secured 155 seats, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena 13, the NCP-SP 36, the Bahujan Samaj Party six, and Independents 19.

"I always maintained that Maha Vikas Aghadi should have contested the elections together. A micro level introspection is required at the booth level to find out where the Opposition fell short," Sule told reporters, referring to separate contests by its constituents.

Sule said her father and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had never been involved in elections to local self-governing bodies. 

"If people don't have faith in EVMs, why aren't elections conducted using ballot papers?" she questioned. 

Sule praised ally Shiv Sena-UBT's 'outstanding' performance in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. 

"Winning 65 seats in Mumbai is not a joke. Despite a split in that party, its organisation is in place. The Sena (UBT) may not have its own mayor, but the achievement cannot be ignored," she added.

The Sena-UBT, the MNS, and the NCP-SP had contested the BMC polls in an alliance. -- PTI

