HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man falls into lift shaft in Bhopal, body found after 10 days

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
20:00
image
A 77-year-old man met a tragic end after he plunged down an empty lift shaft, where his body lay undiscovered for 10 days in a housing society in Bhopal, police said on Tuesday.

While the accident occurred on January 6 at Chinar Dream City Society in the Misrod area, the foul smell that emanated over the days led to the discovery of the body on January 16, an official said.

He said that on the day of the incident, the victim, Pritam Giri, left his home in the afternoon and never returned.

His son reported him missing at the Misrod police station the next day. 

Talking to PTI Videos, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2, Bhopal), Gautam Solanki, said, "He (Giri) stepped out of his house and was waiting for the lift door to open. The moment it opened, the man entered without noticing that the platform of the lift car was missing, and he fell down the shaft and died."

A case has been registered, and the housing society's maintenance team and other responsible individuals are being questioned, he said.

The septuagenarian's family and residents have accused the maintenance team of negligence, alleging that the lift and other facilities had not been maintained well.

"My father left for Mandideep on January 6 and went missing. The elevator also broke down that same day. We reported it to the police and informed the society's maintenance team, but no one took it seriously," said Dharmendra Giri, the deceased man's son.

He said his father's life could have been saved if they had conducted a timely search.

Talking to PTI Videos, Dharmendra alleged that the society's third-floor CCTV cameras have been out of order for years, and the maintenance team had ignored their complaints about the poor condition of the lift.

Ratnesh Vishwakarma, a neighbour, said that the duct of the lift was inspected only after the foul smell started spreading on the premises and the body was found.

"The elevator is constantly out of order, and no notice is posted. This is a sad case of negligence," he said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to close hate speech pleas pending since 2021
LIVE! SC to close hate speech pleas pending since 2021

Noida techie death: Real estate director arrested
Noida techie death: Real estate director arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested the director of a real estate group in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, whose car had plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, officials said.

Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor
Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor

United States President Donald Trump on Monday floated the proposal of imposing 200% tariff on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron's reported refusal to sit on the so-called Board of Peace, an initiative...

Delhi police crack murder case with AI help
Delhi police crack murder case with AI help

Delhi Police solved the murder of a woman in Shalimar Bagh using AI to enhance CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of three men from Bihar. The victim was a key witness in her husband's murder case.

Stray dogs matter: SC says Maneka 'committed contempt'
Stray dogs matter: SC says Maneka 'committed contempt'

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for Gandhi, the bench said, "You said the court should be circumspect in its remark but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made? Have you heard her podcast?...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO