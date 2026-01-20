HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC reserves order on Vijay's Jana Nayagan censor certification

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
17:31
image
The Madras high court on Tuesday reserved its order on the censor board's appeal against a single-judge direction to grant U/A certificate to Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan.

A bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arun Murugan heard the appeal, after the Supreme Court had on January 15 asked the Madras HC to decide on the plea on January 20, and reserved its order. 

The apex court had refused to entertain the plea filed by the producer of 'Jana Nayagan', challenging an interim order of the Madras high court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant censor board clearance to the movie.

On January 9, the division bench of the Madras high court stayed a single judge's order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan, leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo.

Vijay recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). 

Jana Nayagan, which is widely publicised as Vijay's final film before his full-fledged entry into politics, was slated for a Pongal release on January 9. 

However, the film ran into last-minute hurdles after the CBFC did not issue certification on time.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Noida techie death: Developer held for negligence
LIVE! Noida techie death: Developer held for negligence

'Kasab didn't...' SC irked by Maneka Gandhi's criticism
'Kasab didn't...' SC irked by Maneka Gandhi's criticism

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for Gandhi, the bench said, "You said the court should be circumspect in its remark but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made? Have you heard her podcast?...

Teen stabs tutor for sexually assaulting friend, held
Teen stabs tutor for sexually assaulting friend, held

An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a tutor who had been sexually assaulting his 14-year-old friend for the past six months, police said on Tuesday.

Assam: Bodos-Tribals Clash, Internet Suspended
Assam: Bodos-Tribals Clash, Internet Suspended

The situation in Kokrajhar escalated late on January 19 after a Scorpio vehicle carrying three Bodo individuals hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon police outpost.

Gujarati notification in Maharashtra district sparks row
Gujarati notification in Maharashtra district sparks row

According to reports, the order was translated into Gujarati for the convenience of motorists from Gujarat and was displayed in border villages, including areas near Acchad.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO