Haryana govt allows kirpan, mangalsutra during exams

18:47

The Haryana government on Tuesday allowed students to carry kirpan and wear mangulstura, under strict guidelines, during examinations conducted by various agencies across the state.





Addressing the 'recurring problems' faced by Sikh students and married female candidates, the state government issued detailed instructions for examinations conducted by schools, colleges, universities, and recruiting agencies.





According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary's Office, Sikh students and candidates appearing in examinations will be permitted to wear and carry a Kirpan subject to prescribed limits.





The kirpan should not exceed 9 inches (22.86 cm) in total length, with the blade length not exceeding 6 inches (15.24 cm). Such candidates have been advised to report to the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled time.





The notification further states that married women candidates wearing mangalsutra will also be allowed to wear it during examinations, an official statement said.





They are also required to report to the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.





The decision has been taken in the light of various judgments of the Delhi high court and the Punjab and Haryana high court, which emphasised safeguarding religious and cultural rights while ensuring smooth conduct of examinations.





All Administrative Secretaries have been directed to ensure that heads of departments, boards, corporations, universities, and recruiting agencies under their control issue necessary instructions so that examination staff, invigilators, and security personnel are properly informed. -- PTI