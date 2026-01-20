HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Haryana govt allows kirpan, mangalsutra during exams

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
18:47
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
The Haryana government on Tuesday allowed students to carry kirpan and wear mangulstura, under strict guidelines, during examinations conducted by various agencies across the state.

Addressing the 'recurring problems' faced by Sikh students and married female candidates, the state government issued detailed instructions for examinations conducted by schools, colleges, universities, and recruiting agencies.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary's Office, Sikh students and candidates appearing in examinations will be permitted to wear and carry a Kirpan subject to prescribed limits.

The kirpan should not exceed 9 inches (22.86 cm) in total length, with the blade length not exceeding 6 inches (15.24 cm). Such candidates have been advised to report to the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled time.

The notification further states that married women candidates wearing mangalsutra will also be allowed to wear it during examinations, an official statement said.

They are also required to report to the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

The decision has been taken in the light of various judgments of the Delhi high court and the Punjab and Haryana high court, which emphasised safeguarding religious and cultural rights while ensuring smooth conduct of examinations.

All Administrative Secretaries have been directed to ensure that heads of departments, boards, corporations, universities, and recruiting agencies under their control issue necessary instructions so that examination staff, invigilators, and security personnel are properly informed.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP tapping phones of own, Sena corporators: Raut
LIVE! BJP tapping phones of own, Sena corporators: Raut

Noida techie death: Real estate director arrested
Noida techie death: Real estate director arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested the director of a real estate group in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, whose car had plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, officials said.

Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor
Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor

United States President Donald Trump on Monday floated the proposal of imposing 200% tariff on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron's reported refusal to sit on the so-called Board of Peace, an initiative...

Delhi police crack murder case with AI help
Delhi police crack murder case with AI help

Delhi Police solved the murder of a woman in Shalimar Bagh using AI to enhance CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of three men from Bihar. The victim was a key witness in her husband's murder case.

'Kasab didn't...' SC irked by Maneka Gandhi's criticism
'Kasab didn't...' SC irked by Maneka Gandhi's criticism

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for Gandhi, the bench said, "You said the court should be circumspect in its remark but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made? Have you heard her podcast?...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO