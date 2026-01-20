Gurugram youth dies after brutal assault by 'friends'

19:22

A 24-year-old man, who was critically injured after being beaten up allegedly by his friends in Farrukhnagar, died on Tuesday, police said.





The accused are yet to be arrested, and a search is underway, they said.





The deceased, identified as Vineet, a resident of Khandewla village, was admitted in a serious condition after he was brutally assaulted by a group of young men from his village on January 17, according to police.





The situation in the village remains tense, and a police team has been deployed there as a precautionary measure, officials said.





Police have added murder charges to the FIR after the victim's death in the wee hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Gurugram.





The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.





According to a complaint filed by Vineet's father, he was beaten up so badly that he lost consciousness.





He remained critical in the ICU until his death.





"The accused, Kapil, Sagar, Sagar Singh and Joginder, were involved in the assault. All the young men were friends and hung out together, but they killed my son," the victim's father alleged in the complaint.





Farrukhnagar SHO Santosh Kumar said the situation in Vineet's village remains under control.





"Our team is monitoring the situation, while a probe is underway. Teams are working to nab the accused." -- PTI