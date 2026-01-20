HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Greenland US Territory Est 2026: Trump's new map of America

Tue, 20 January 2026
14:31
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a post on his Truth Social platform showing an old photograph of himself with other European leaders with the US flag depicting Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as a part of the United States. 

In the post, Trump is seen seated inside the Oval Office, with NATO leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

In another post, Trump is seen flanked by its Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio hoisting a US flag in Greenland, with a milepost that reads, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026". 

Shortly after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump said that the United States will the South American country "until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition". 

Later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the stance on January 8, saying, "The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States". -- ANI

