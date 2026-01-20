HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Full faith that Kerala will give BJP a chance: PM

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
14:51
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the BJP's strong performance in recent local body elections in Kerala and Maharashtra. He said the party has emerged as the number one force in Maharashtra's municipal politics, whose results he described as "unprecedented" and a clear reflection of growing public trust in the BJP. 

Further, he expressed confidence that the people in Kerala would definitely give the BJP an opportunity in the assembly elections set for this year.

Addressing party workers at the BJP national headquarters in the national capital as Nitin Nabin assumed charge as its National President, PM Modi said, "The results of the recent mayoral and councilor elections are unprecedented. The BJP has emerged as the number one party in Maharashtra's local bodies. The people of 25 of the 29 major cities have chosen the BJP-NDA. 50% of all councilors elected belong to the BJP."

"Similarly, in Kerala, the BJP now has nearly a hundred councilors. In Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, the people snatched power from the Left after 45 years in the mayoral elections and placed their trust in the BJP. I have full faith that in the upcoming assembly elections as well, the people will surely give the BJP a chance," he said. 

The Prime Minister attributed this success to the party's focus on governance, saying, "Today, the BJP is also a party of governance. After independence, the country has seen different models of governance - the Congress's dynastic politics model, the Left's model, the regional parties' model, the era of unstable governments, but today the country is witnessing the BJP's model of stability, good governance, and development." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Akhand America?: Trump's new US map has Venezuela, Greenland
Akhand America?: Trump's new US map has Venezuela, Greenland

In another post, Trump is seen hoisting a US flag in Greenland, with a milepost that reads, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026".

LIVE! Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman in 'communal' remark row
LIVE! Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman in 'communal' remark row

'Millenial' Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi
'Millenial' Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitin Nabin on his election as the BJP national president and declared that the young leader will be his boss in matters related to the party.

Kerala CM accuses guv of omitting 'BJP criticism' from speech
Kerala CM accuses guv of omitting 'BJP criticism' from speech

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of omitting portions of the state cabinet-approved policy address, specifically criticizing the Union Government's fiscal policies and the pending status...

Army goes to governor over Mamata's SIR allegation
Army goes to governor over Mamata's SIR allegation

The Indian Army's Eastern Command has sought the intervention of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in connection with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent allegation that a senior army officer was using the command base at Fort...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO