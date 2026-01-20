Full faith that Kerala will give BJP a chance: PM

14:51





Further, he expressed confidence that the people in Kerala would definitely give the BJP an opportunity in the assembly elections set for this year.





Addressing party workers at the BJP national headquarters in the national capital as Nitin Nabin assumed charge as its National President, PM Modi said, "The results of the recent mayoral and councilor elections are unprecedented. The BJP has emerged as the number one party in Maharashtra's local bodies. The people of 25 of the 29 major cities have chosen the BJP-NDA. 50% of all councilors elected belong to the BJP."





"Similarly, in Kerala, the BJP now has nearly a hundred councilors. In Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, the people snatched power from the Left after 45 years in the mayoral elections and placed their trust in the BJP. I have full faith that in the upcoming assembly elections as well, the people will surely give the BJP a chance," he said.





The Prime Minister attributed this success to the party's focus on governance, saying, "Today, the BJP is also a party of governance. After independence, the country has seen different models of governance - the Congress's dynastic politics model, the Left's model, the regional parties' model, the era of unstable governments, but today the country is witnessing the BJP's model of stability, good governance, and development." -- ANI

