'DK Shivakumar patiently waiting for Cong decision on CM'

Speaking to reporters, Suresh described Shivakumar as a "disciplined soldier of the party" who is acting in the interest of both the party and its legislators. He added that senior leader Rahul Gandhi has assured that an appropriate decision will be taken at the right time.





"The party has already asked him to be patient. Rahul Gandhi, during the meeting in Mysuru, also said that an appropriate decision would be taken at the right time," he said, reiterating that Shivakumar has been a disciplined soldier of the party from the beginning.





"In the interest of the party and legislators, and with the goal of keeping all 140 legislators together, he is patiently waiting for the party's decision," Suresh said.





On whether there was a deadline for patience, he said, "Power doesn't come easily to anyone. If it is written in my brother's fate, he will become the chief minister. The post is not easy, and it cannot be achieved without patience." Suresh further emphasised the importance of unity ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.





"The party will have to fight the polls unitedly. In that direction, keeping in mind the interests of legislators and workers, patience is important," he said. Highlighting Shivakumar's commitment to party discipline, Suresh added, "He is also the party president and should maintain discipline first, which he is following diligently." The 'leadership tussle' in Karnataka has intensified amid speculation of a possible change in the chief ministership after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation is linked to a reported "power-sharing" arrangement between CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar during the government's formation in 2023. Shivakumar had earlier indicated that discussions over the leadership issue involving himself and Siddaramaiah were held in the presence of the Congress high command, and that a decision had been reached, with timing yet to be finalised.





"Time will answer everything," he said. Shivakumar has also asserted that he enjoys the support of all 140 ruling party legislators, including CM Siddaramaiah. When asked how long supporters of Shivakumar should remain patient, Suresh referred to the upcoming legislative session from January 22 to 31. "After that, we will have to wait and see what the high command decides," he said. -- PTI

