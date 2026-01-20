HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'DK Shivakumar patiently waiting for Cong decision on CM'

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
16:01
image
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is patiently waiting for the Congress's decision on the leadership issue, his brother and former MP D K Suresh said on Tuesday. 

Speaking to reporters, Suresh described Shivakumar as a "disciplined soldier of the party" who is acting in the interest of both the party and its legislators. He added that senior leader Rahul Gandhi has assured that an appropriate decision will be taken at the right time. 

"The party has already asked him to be patient. Rahul Gandhi, during the meeting in Mysuru, also said that an appropriate decision would be taken at the right time," he said, reiterating that Shivakumar has been a disciplined soldier of the party from the beginning. 

"In the interest of the party and legislators, and with the goal of keeping all 140 legislators together, he is patiently waiting for the party's decision," Suresh said. 

On whether there was a deadline for patience, he said, "Power doesn't come easily to anyone. If it is written in my brother's fate, he will become the chief minister. The post is not easy, and it cannot be achieved without patience." Suresh further emphasised the importance of unity ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. 

"The party will have to fight the polls unitedly. In that direction, keeping in mind the interests of legislators and workers, patience is important," he said. Highlighting Shivakumar's commitment to party discipline, Suresh added, "He is also the party president and should maintain discipline first, which he is following diligently." The 'leadership tussle' in Karnataka has intensified amid speculation of a possible change in the chief ministership after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation is linked to a reported "power-sharing" arrangement between CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar during the government's formation in 2023. Shivakumar had earlier indicated that discussions over the leadership issue involving himself and Siddaramaiah were held in the presence of the Congress high command, and that a decision had been reached, with timing yet to be finalised. 

"Time will answer everything," he said. Shivakumar has also asserted that he enjoys the support of all 140 ruling party legislators, including CM Siddaramaiah. When asked how long supporters of Shivakumar should remain patient, Suresh referred to the upcoming legislative session from January 22 to 31. "After that, we will have to wait and see what the high command decides," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terrible Tuesday: Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points
LIVE! Terrible Tuesday: Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points

'Kasab didin't...' SC irked by Maneka Gandhi's criticism
'Kasab didin't...' SC irked by Maneka Gandhi's criticism

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for Gandhi, the bench said, "You said the court should be circumspect in its remark but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made? Have you heard her podcast?...

'Are they playing Big Boss?': Cong on new BJP president
'Are they playing Big Boss?': Cong on new BJP president

The Congress party has criticized the BJP's appointment of Nitin Nabin as its new president, questioning the election process and mocking the role of the Election Commissioner.

Akhand America?: Trump's new US map has Venezuela, Greenland
Akhand America?: Trump's new US map has Venezuela, Greenland

In another post, Trump is seen hoisting a US flag in Greenland, with a milepost that reads, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026".

'Millenial' Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi
'Millenial' Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitin Nabin on his election as the BJP national president and declared that the young leader will be his boss in matters related to the party.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO