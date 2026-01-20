HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi: Student brings gun to school to threaten bullies; arrested

Tue, 20 January 2026
22:48
An 18-year-old student was arrested for allegedly carrying a pistol inside a private school in northwest Delhi's Rohini to intimidate his bullying classmates, police said on Tuesday.

A country-made pistol with 10 live cartridges was found in his possession, they said.

On Monday, the police got a call that a student was carrying a firearm in the school.

"On reaching the spot, the school authorities produced an 18-year-old student, identified as Raj Kumar, along with one country-made pistol and 10 live cartridges, which he was allegedly carrying inside the school," an officer said.

The teenager was arrested and booked under the Arms Act.

During questioning, he revealed that he carried the gun due to personal enmity with another student and those who bullied him.

The police said the weapon was detected by the school's estate officer.

"During inspection, the Estate Officer observed Raj Kumar attempting to conceal an object inside a toilet located on the second floor of the school building. When noticed, the student exited the toilet and tried to move away, but was intercepted near the stage area of the school," the officer said.

The boy was produced before the school principal, who immediately informed the police, he said.

The source of the weapon and ammunition is being verified. The teenager was produced before a local court in Rohini, which sent him to two days of police custody for further interrogation, the officer said. -- PTI

