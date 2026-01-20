HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CAQM revokes GRAP-4 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

Tue, 20 January 2026
18:07
The Centre's pollution watchdog on Tuesday revoked curbs under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the capital's air quality improved. In an order, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that actions under Stage-1, 2 and 3 of the revised GRAP will, however, remain in force.

"While GRAP Stage-4 is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not be always favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-1, 2 & 3," the order said. -- PTI

LIVE! Noida techie death: Developer held for negligence

'Kasab didn't...' SC irked by Maneka Gandhi's criticism

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for Gandhi, the bench said, "You said the court should be circumspect in its remark but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made? Have you heard her podcast?...

Teen stabs tutor for sexually assaulting friend, held

An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a tutor who had been sexually assaulting his 14-year-old friend for the past six months, police said on Tuesday.

Assam: Bodos-Tribals Clash, Internet Suspended

The situation in Kokrajhar escalated late on January 19 after a Scorpio vehicle carrying three Bodo individuals hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon police outpost.

Gujarati notification in Maharashtra district sparks row

According to reports, the order was translated into Gujarati for the convenience of motorists from Gujarat and was displayed in border villages, including areas near Acchad.

