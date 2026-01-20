Canada weighs sending soldiers to Greenland

10:42





As per CBC news, two senior Canadian officials said that a set of contingency plans were drawn up last week and presented to the federal government.





While a Royal Canadian Air Force contingent is already taking part in a pre-planned NORAD exercise in Greenland, PM Carney is considering whether to send additional forces as part of the sovereignty exercises being planned by the Danes.





It further mentioned that both sources said they are not certain which way the government is leaning.





According to CBC, the options include flying in a small contingent of Canadian soldiers by the end of the week if called upon, the sources said. It mentioned that the news of the potential deployment was first reported by The Globe and Mail.





Earlier on Saturday, during a press conference in Qatar, PM Carney said that Canada is "concerned" by Trump's tariff threat and "we always will support sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries wherever their geographic location is."





"Decisions about the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark to decide," the prime minister added.





This comes as Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland to join the exercise in a move to ensure the safety of the Arctic. Denmark had also invited the US to join the military exercise. -- ANI

