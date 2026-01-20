BJP President-Elect Nitin Nabin arrives at BJP HQ





Outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also felicitated. Several leaders and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states were at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, as Nitin Nabin is set to take charge as the party's national president.





Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai arrived at the BJP headquarters.





Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was also present. Union Minister and outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda also reached the party headquarters to participate in the event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also arrived to participate in the event. EAM S Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also attended the programme. The BJP headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday bore a celebratory look ahead of Nitin Nabin's assuming charge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also felicitated at the BJP headquarters.