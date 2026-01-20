HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Akshay Kumar's security car meets with accident, 1 hurt

Tue, 20 January 2026
A car part of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's security entourage was hit by an autorickshaw after the three-wheeler was struck by another vehicle near Mukteshwar Road in Juhu on Monday night, leaving one person injured, police said.
 
The car of Kumar, who was returning home with his wife Twinkle Khanna from the airport after an overseas trip, was not involved in the collision.

According to police, the autorickshaw was hit by a speeding Mercedes car, causing it to ram into the vehicle that was part of Kumar's security entourage.

The autorickshaw driver was injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Juhu police has registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the Mercedes driver. Further investigation is underway, they said. -- PTI 

