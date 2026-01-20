HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4-yr-old killed during parents' fight in Anantapur

Tue, 20 January 2026
Share:
21:20
image
A quarrel between a couple turned fatal when a stone thrown during the fight accidentally hit their 4-year-old son, killing him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the couple's residence in Lakshyam Palli village in Anantapur, where M Maheshwari and her husband, M Ramesh, got into a physical altercation.

"The four-year-old boy died after a stone thrown by his father during a quarrel with his wife accidentally hit him on the head," Anantapur district Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohit Kumar Chowdhary told PTI.

The boy suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed during treatment, the officer said.

Police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and further investigation is underway.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to close hate speech pleas pending since 2021
LIVE! SC to close hate speech pleas pending since 2021

Noida techie death: Real estate director arrested
Noida techie death: Real estate director arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested the director of a real estate group in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, whose car had plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, officials said.

Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor
Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor

United States President Donald Trump on Monday floated the proposal of imposing 200% tariff on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron's reported refusal to sit on the so-called Board of Peace, an initiative...

Delhi police crack murder case with AI help
Delhi police crack murder case with AI help

Delhi Police solved the murder of a woman in Shalimar Bagh using AI to enhance CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of three men from Bihar. The victim was a key witness in her husband's murder case.

Stray dogs matter: SC says Maneka 'committed contempt'
Stray dogs matter: SC says Maneka 'committed contempt'

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for Gandhi, the bench said, "You said the court should be circumspect in its remark but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made? Have you heard her podcast?...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO