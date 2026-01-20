4-yr-old killed during parents' fight in Anantapur

21:20

A quarrel between a couple turned fatal when a stone thrown during the fight accidentally hit their 4-year-old son, killing him, police said on Tuesday.





The incident occurred at the couple's residence in Lakshyam Palli village in Anantapur, where M Maheshwari and her husband, M Ramesh, got into a physical altercation.





"The four-year-old boy died after a stone thrown by his father during a quarrel with his wife accidentally hit him on the head," Anantapur district Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohit Kumar Chowdhary told PTI.





The boy suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed during treatment, the officer said.





Police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and further investigation is underway. -- PTI