Wheat sowing touches record 33.41 mn hectares in 2025-26

Mon, 19 January 2026
Areas sown to wheat have touched a record 33.41 million hectares in the 2025-26 rabi season, buoyed by good weather, the agriculture ministry data showed. 

Total area under wheat rose 0.61 million hectares from 32.80 million hectares in the previous year same season. 

Sowing of wheat and other rabi or winter crops has been completed. 

The crop will be harvested from March onwards. 

As per the ministry data, area sown to pulses rose marginally to 13.7 million hectares in the 2025-26 rabi season, compared with 13.3 million hectares in the year-ago. 

Among pulses, the gram area rose to 9.58 million hectares from 9.12 million hectares. 

Coarse cereals acreage rose to 5.87 million hectares from 5.59 million hectares. 

Out of which maize comprised 2.75 million hectares. 

Oilseeds area rose to 9.68 million hectares during the 2025-26 rabi season from 9.33 million hectares in the year-ago season. -- PTI

