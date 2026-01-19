Unfair: Jaishankar on India being targeted on Russia-Ukraine war

15:35





"In the recent past, both in New York last September and in Paris this January, I have candidly shared our views on the Ukraine conflict and its implications. While doing so, I have also repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today," Jaishankar said.





The External Affairs Minister was delivering opening remarks during delegation-level talks with visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, in New Delhi. The meeting between the two ministers comes at a time when the world is witnessing significant "global churn", and Jaishankar underlined the need for closer engagement between India and Poland.





Responding to Jaishankar's remarks on tariffs, his Polish counterpart Sikoski said the tariffs imposed by the United States are leading to global trade turbulence. He also noted India's seriousness in expanding relations with Europe, which has also been targeted by the US administration of President Donald Trump.





"I also completely agree with you on the unfairness of selective targeting, by tariffs. And we in Europe know something about that. Also, we fear that this is progressing to a global trade turbulence. We are hoping that India will continue to stay engaged in Europe. We've noticed that you are establishing embassies everywhere in Europe, which means that you are serious about relations with the European Union," Sikoski said.





Trump has imposed tariffs on India for buying Russian oil and they currently stand at 50 per cent. Trump has also announced 10 per cent tariffs on several European countries for opposing his bid for Greenland. Poland and Italy are, however, not on the list. -- ANI

