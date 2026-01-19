HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TVK chief reaches CBI HQ with his fleet of SUVs

Mon, 19 January 2026
Share:
11:26
Vijay's carcade to the CBI HQ.
Vijay's carcade to the CBI HQ.
TVK chief and actor Vijay was at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Monday for the second round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said. The actor arrived at the agency headquarters in Lodhi Road in New Delhi in a fleet of luxury SUVs this morning they said. 

He will be questioned during the day by a team of officials led by a Deputy Superintendent rank officer drawn from the Anti Corruption unit of the agency, they said. Vijay was questioned at the CBI headquarters here on January 12 for more than six hours. He was asked to come again on Tuesday last but the actor sought another date citing Pongal, they said. 

The federal agency took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TVK chief reaches CBI HQ with his fleet of SUVs
LIVE! TVK chief reaches CBI HQ with his fleet of SUVs

'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'
'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'

'It would have polarised the Marathi-non Marathi divide further.'Fadnavis had a very clear strategy: Let all Marathi people campaign for us (the BJP), and whatever results we get will be delivered by Marathi people only.'

Accused is entitled to...: Ex-CJI on Umar Khalid's bail
Accused is entitled to...: Ex-CJI on Umar Khalid's bail

'Because, if someone remains an undertrial prisoner for five or seven years and is finally proven innocent, how will you compensate for the time lost?'

If help had reached...: Man who tried to rescue drowning techie
If help had reached...: Man who tried to rescue drowning techie

Police, however, rejected allegations of negligence. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said police and fire department teams made efforts to save the youth and deployed a crane, ladder, makeshift...

Why China's Claim On Shaksgam Valley Is Baseless
Why China's Claim On Shaksgam Valley Is Baseless

Today's situation in the Shaksgam Valley is the consequence of what happened in Gilgit in 1947.But is India ready to militarily get back its territories? asks Claude Arpi.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO