Toll in MP hit-and-run accident mounts to 5; villagers protest with bodies of victims

Mon, 19 January 2026
The death toll in the hit-and-run accident involving a car and labourers in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh rose to five on Monday after three more women succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police said. 

Officials said eight people are undergoing treatment in the hospital, and the condition of two of them remains critical. 

Angry villagers staged a protest by placing the bodies of the victims on the Jabalpur-Mandla Road, disrupting traffic for hours earlier in the day. 

The protest was withdrawn after six hours following an assurance from the administration to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons, officials said. Police have detained the car owner, identified as Deepak Soni, a resident of Ponda village in Sihora. 

His brother Lakhan Soni, who was allegedly at the wheel, is on the run. 

The accident occurred under Barela police station limits on Sunday afternoon when a car ploughed into a group of 13 women labourers having their lunch roadside during a work break, killing two and injuring 11 others. 

Bharti Chainwati (35) and Lachho Bai (38) were killed on the spot, while Gomti Bai (40), Varsha Bai (39), and Krishna Bai (41) succumbed to their injuries during treatment on Monday, according to officials. 

Led by local Congress leaders, villagers had gathered at the spot of the accident and blocked the road leading to the Barela toll plaza. 

All the deceased and injured were residents of the Mandla district. 

The protesters raised slogans against the administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), alleging that the incident occurred due to negligence in safety standards. 

They demanded a government job and compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

