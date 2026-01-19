HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TMC MP Saugata Roy hospitalised

Mon, 19 January 2026
14:34
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has been hospitalised after he complained of uneasiness, a family member said on Monday. The veteran politician, who would be turning 80 this August, was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday night. 

"His condition is currently stable, and he is under medical supervision," an official at the hospital said. In July last year, the MP from Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat was admitted to a hospital with complications linked to diabetes. Roy was also hospitalised with complaints of chest pain and breathing difficulties in June. He fell ill in April when he was going to a programme in Ariadaha in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and had to be taken to the hospital, where a pacemaker was implanted in his chest. 

He had also felt unwell during a Parliament session in March last year. Despite recurring health issues, the senior parliamentarian was present during the recent winter session of Parliament. PTI

