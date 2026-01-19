Stock markets decline in early trade

10:15





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 320.69 points to 83,249.66 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 124.60 points to 25,573.40. From the 30-Sensex firms, ICICI Bank dropped 3 per cent after its consolidated profit for the December quarter declined 2.68 per cent to Rs 12,537.98 crore, hit by an RBI-mandated Rs 1,283-crore provision for agricultural loans wrongly classified as priority sector advances.





On a standalone basis, the country's second-largest lender reported an over 4 per cent decline in the October-December profit at Rs 12,883 crore. Reliance Industries dipped over 2 per cent after the company on Friday reported almost a flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the third quarter, as a decline in gas production and weakness in its retail business offset gains in other segments.





Sun Pharma, Infosys, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel were also among the laggards. However, Tech Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday dragged by blue-chips Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, while sustained foreign fund outflows and global tariff uncertainties also dented investors' sentiment.