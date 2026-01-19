Shinde meets Sena corporators in hotel; Raut calls it jail

08:26





As the hotel politics make a comeback in Mumbai amid a speculated tussle for the mayoral post in the BMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused Eknath Shinde of turning the hotel into a "jail".





In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats in the 227-member House. The Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has won 29 seats.





Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, after his meeting with corporators, Shinde said that the electors rejected "anti-development" while voting for the Yuti. He said, "I told them (corporators) about short-term, mid-term and long-term development plans to be carried out in phases. The state government will also offer help. There should be a feeling that our ward has to be good. They should pay attention to overall development in their respective wards."





"Behind the BJP, Shiv Sena is the second largest party in a short time. We are taking forward Balasaheb Thackeray's views. People of Mumbai have embraced development and rejected anti-development. The people of Mumbai have shown their trust," he added.





When asked about the mayoral post, Shinde said, "In Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali and other places, the mayor will be of Mahayuti." Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded the "release" of Mumbai corporators confined to the "Taj Hotel Jail," and said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take action.





"What position Eknath Shinde is holding out for is a matter for him and his party. His party is an appendage of the BJP. Amit Shah is their leader. They will go to him and make demands, but according to my information, Fadnavis will not listen to them," Raut said.





Raut said Shinde, despite holding the powerful position of a Deputy Chief Minister, was apprehensive that his corporators would switch sides, terming the whole situation as "ridiculous."





"They have kept their corporators confined. They broke away the MLAs, so now they have to keep the corporators confined as well. They had taken the MLAs to Surat. Eknath Shinde himself is the Deputy Chief Minister, yet he is afraid that his corporators will run away, what a ridiculous situation this is..." Raut said.





"The corporators who have come from this alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena)... out of fears that someone will kidnap them, threaten them, or harm them, they have been kept captive in the Taj Hotel. Eknath Shinde has turned the Taj Hotel into a Jail," the Sena-UBT leader added. The opposition in Maharashtra trained guns on Shinde after the BJP emerged as the largest party in the BMC.





Congress MP Imran Masood took a swipe at him, saying, "Eknath Shinde now has to fight to save his political existence, whether his political being will remain or not. The BJP works to defeat all its allied parties... Now he should give up his attachment to power and save his existence." -- ANI

