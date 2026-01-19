HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee breaches 91-mark for second time in a month, ends at 90.92 against USD

Mon, 19 January 2026
Share:
19:55
image
The rupee breached the 91-a-dollar mark for the second time in a month before ending 14 paise down at 90.92 (provisional) against the greenback on Monday, as renewed concerns over global trade uncertainties accelerated foreign fund withdrawal. 

Despite weak American currency and lower crude oil prices, selling pressure in domestic equities pushed the Indian currency downward, forex analysts said. 

Investors were also concerned after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on European countries if they resisted his plan to control Greenland. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.68 and slid past the crucial 91.01 against the greenback during the session. 

It finally settled 14 paise lower at 90.92 (provisional) against the dollar, just 1 paise above its record low closing level. 

On December 16, 2025, the rupee reached its lowest intra-day level of 91.14 and its lowest closing level of 90.93 against the American currency. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shiv Sena mayor will be tribute to Bal Thackeray: Shinde
LIVE! Shiv Sena mayor will be tribute to Bal Thackeray: Shinde

SC flags airfare fluctuations, calls it 'exploitation'
SC flags airfare fluctuations, calls it 'exploitation'

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta termed the exorbitant rise of airfares by airlines as "exploitation" and asked the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file their replies to a PIL seeking...

Techie death: Engineer sacked, notices issued to officials
Techie death: Engineer sacked, notices issued to officials

Following the death of a software engineer whose car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site, the Noida Authority has taken action, including terminating an engineer and issuing show-cause notices. An investigation is...

CBI grills TVK chief Vijay for 6 hrs in Karur stampede case
CBI grills TVK chief Vijay for 6 hrs in Karur stampede case

TVK chief Vijay was questioned by the CBI for six hours in connection with the Karur stampede case. The investigation is ongoing, with the CBI gathering evidence and analyzing statements to determine responsibility.

'Selfish woman': Mulayam's son to divorce wife Aparna Yadav
'Selfish woman': Mulayam's son to divorce wife Aparna Yadav

Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhna Yadav. His stepbrother and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, currently heads the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO