Rupee breaches 91-mark for second time in a month, ends at 90.92 against USD

Despite weak American currency and lower crude oil prices, selling pressure in domestic equities pushed the Indian currency downward, forex analysts said.





Investors were also concerned after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on European countries if they resisted his plan to control Greenland.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.68 and slid past the crucial 91.01 against the greenback during the session.





It finally settled 14 paise lower at 90.92 (provisional) against the dollar, just 1 paise above its record low closing level.





On December 16, 2025, the rupee reached its lowest intra-day level of 91.14 and its lowest closing level of 90.93 against the American currency. -- PTI

The rupee breached the 91-a-dollar mark for the second time in a month before ending 14 paise down at 90.92 (provisional) against the greenback on Monday, as renewed concerns over global trade uncertainties accelerated foreign fund withdrawal.