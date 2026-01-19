HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Putin gets US invitation to join Trump's Gaza Peace Board

Mon, 19 January 2026
Share:
18:10
image
Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join US President Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Board, and the invitation is under consideration, the Kremlin said on Monday. 

"Indeed, President Putin also received an offer through diplomatic channels to join this Peace Board," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. 

"We are currently studying all the details of this proposal, and we hope to contact the American side to clarify all the details," he said. 

Several other countries have received offers from the US to join this body. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif have also received invitations to join the Peace Board. 

The US president unveiled the board as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

In October, Israel and militant group Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin gets US invitation to join Trump's Gaza Peace Board
LIVE! Putin gets US invitation to join Trump's Gaza Peace Board

Paratrooper killed in J-K encounter as search op enters Day 2
Paratrooper killed in J-K encounter as search op enters Day 2

A paratrooper critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Kishtwar district succumbed to his injuries. A massive search operation is underway to locate the terrorists.

Kashmiri Pandits welcome to return, but...: Farooq Abdullah
Kashmiri Pandits welcome to return, but...: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah stated that displaced Kashmiri Pandits are welcome to return to their homes in the Valley, but expressed doubt that they would want to return permanently.

'Beggar' picked up from Indore street owns 3 houses, car, autos
'Beggar' picked up from Indore street owns 3 houses, car, autos

An anti-beggary drive in Indore, India, uncovered a leprosy-afflicted man who reportedly owns property worth several lakh rupees, including houses, a car, and autorickshaws, and earns interest by lending money.

HC quashes tax notices to Prannoy Roy, wife
HC quashes tax notices to Prannoy Roy, wife

The Delhi High Court quashed income tax notices issued to NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, citing arbitrary proceedings and ordering the department to pay costs.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO