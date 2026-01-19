HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Only in BJP can ordinary man become party president'

Mon, 19 January 2026
13:11
BJP leaders arrive for at the party HQ
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday emphasised the inclusivity in the Bhartiya Janata Party, saying that even an ordinary worker sitting in the last row can also become the National President as Nitin Nabin gears up to file his nomination for the same, scheduled at 2 pm today. 

Speaking to the reporters, Choudhary expressed joy and said that it's a proud moment for Bihar. "This is a moment of joy for Bihar, and also a historic day for the BJP, that Nitin Nabin will file his nomination as the youngest National President, and tomorrow we will meet Nitin Nabin as our new National President... Under his leadership, the BJP will become even stronger...This is a day of pride for Bihar, and I thank Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and JP Nadda... In the BJP, an ordinary man, a worker sitting in the last row, can also become the party's National President," he said. 

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal also hailed Nabin ahead of the nomination process. "It is a very auspicious day for Bihar that the national president of the world's largest political party is going to be a 45-year-old young son of Bihar's soil... This has sent a very big message among the youth..." he said.

Moreover, Deputy Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Ram Prasad Paul, stated that the election for National and State Presidents only takes place within the Bhartiya Janata Party, highlighting the democratic approach inculcated in the party. 

"I have been associated with this party for at least forty years, and this party, from the very beginning, has had a system where the party president, whether it's the national president or the state president, is elected. That's how it works... This doesn't happen at any other party. No other party has this system..." he said. -- PTI

