Noida techie drowned just 10 minutes before help arrived

11:52

The Flipkart delivery man was the only person to attempt the rescue





"It was the same situation, and I had rescued that driver, too. Then someone said that a boy had fallen into the water with his car around 12 o'clock. I saw that the government employees were quite panicked.





"Then I asked them if I could go in. They asked me if I knew how to swim. I said yes. I immediately took off my clothes, tied a rope around my waist, and went straight in, at least 50 meters. There were about 100 people standing on the road, but I went so far in that I couldn't see a single person from there. They were showing me with torch signals from a distance, indicating where I should look for the car.





"The boy had drowned just 10 minutes before I arrived. Before that, the boy was trapped for 1.5 hours and kept calling for help. After falling, he had also called his father, saying, 'I've fallen into a ditch, please save me.'





The police arrived at the scene immediately, but most of the police officers were elderly, probably over 50 years old. The younger ones didn't go in themselves because the temperature was below freezing that day, and they didn't know how to swim. They immediately called the fire brigade, which arrived within 20 minutes...





"I looked for him for at least 30 to 40 minutes. They told me that he had stopped shouting for help around five minutes ago. That turn is so dangerous that if someone unfamiliar with the area approaches it in the fog, there's a 101% chance they will fall into the ditch. There isn't even a wall there for a vehicle to hit."





Following the death of a 27-year-old software engineer whose car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150, the Noida Authority has terminated the services of a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for traffic-related works in the area.

In an official statement Sunday night, the authority said its Chief Executive Officer, Lokesh M, has ordered strict action in the case and directed the immediate termination of the services of junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell.





Noida techie death case: Moninder, a Flipkart agent, who retrieved Yuvraj's body from the drain, says, "The incident happened at 12 o'clock that night. I went there at 1.40 am. I was enroute delivering an order. There was a crowd, and seeing it, I understood that the fog was very thick that night, and someone had driven their car into the drain, because something similar had happened 15 days earlier.