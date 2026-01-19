HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'My son struggled in pit for 2 hrs, people made videos'

Mon, 19 January 2026
Share:
10:30
The father of the deceased said the crowd simply watched his son struggle
The father of the deceased said the crowd simply watched his son struggle
Following the death of a 27-year-old software engineer whose car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150, the Noida Authority has terminated the services of a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for traffic-related works in the area. 

In an official statement Sunday night, the authority said its Chief Executive Officer, Lokesh M, has ordered strict action in the case and directed the immediate termination of the services of junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell. 

Additionally, show-cause notices have been issued to other relevant officers and employees responsible for traffic management in and around Sector 150. 

The CEO has further sought detailed reports from the concerned departments regarding the allotment and construction activities of the developer, Lotus, and directed a review of safety arrangements at the site, it stated.  

Stating that negligence of safety norms at construction sites would not be tolerated, the authority said all departments have been instructed to re-inspect safety measures at ongoing construction projects in their respective areas to prevent recurrence of such incidents. 

The father of the deceased, Rajkumar Mehta, says, "My son was struggling to save himself. My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos. My son struggled for 2 hours to save his life. The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter. My demand is that there should be proper action in the case, and full arrangements should be made so that such an incident does not happen again there." 

Police said Mehta, who worked with a Gurugram-based company, was returning home from work when the accident occurred amid dense fog. His body was recovered after a search operation involving teams from the fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police. 

An eyewitness, a delivery agent, claimed that rescue efforts were delayed and suggested that Mehta could have survived if action had been taken more promptly. Residents staged protests, alleging inadequate barricading and a lack of reflectors at the accident-prone site. -- PTI/ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TVK chief reaches CBI HQ with his fleet of SUVs
LIVE! TVK chief reaches CBI HQ with his fleet of SUVs

'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'
'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'

'It would have polarised the Marathi-non Marathi divide further.'Fadnavis had a very clear strategy: Let all Marathi people campaign for us (the BJP), and whatever results we get will be delivered by Marathi people only.'

Accused is entitled to...: Ex-CJI on Umar Khalid's bail
Accused is entitled to...: Ex-CJI on Umar Khalid's bail

'Because, if someone remains an undertrial prisoner for five or seven years and is finally proven innocent, how will you compensate for the time lost?'

If help had reached...: Man who tried to rescue drowning techie
If help had reached...: Man who tried to rescue drowning techie

Police, however, rejected allegations of negligence. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said police and fire department teams made efforts to save the youth and deployed a crane, ladder, makeshift...

Why China's Claim On Shaksgam Valley Is Baseless
Why China's Claim On Shaksgam Valley Is Baseless

Today's situation in the Shaksgam Valley is the consequence of what happened in Gilgit in 1947.But is India ready to militarily get back its territories? asks Claude Arpi.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO