'My son struggled in pit for 2 hrs, people made videos'

The father of the deceased said the crowd simply watched his son struggle





In an official statement Sunday night, the authority said its Chief Executive Officer, Lokesh M, has ordered strict action in the case and directed the immediate termination of the services of junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell.





Additionally, show-cause notices have been issued to other relevant officers and employees responsible for traffic management in and around Sector 150.





The CEO has further sought detailed reports from the concerned departments regarding the allotment and construction activities of the developer, Lotus, and directed a review of safety arrangements at the site, it stated.





Stating that negligence of safety norms at construction sites would not be tolerated, the authority said all departments have been instructed to re-inspect safety measures at ongoing construction projects in their respective areas to prevent recurrence of such incidents.





The father of the deceased, Rajkumar Mehta, says, "My son was struggling to save himself. My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos. My son struggled for 2 hours to save his life. The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter. My demand is that there should be proper action in the case, and full arrangements should be made so that such an incident does not happen again there."





Police said Mehta, who worked with a Gurugram-based company, was returning home from work when the accident occurred amid dense fog. His body was recovered after a search operation involving teams from the fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police.





An eyewitness, a delivery agent, claimed that rescue efforts were delayed and suggested that Mehta could have survived if action had been taken more promptly. Residents staged protests, alleging inadequate barricading and a lack of reflectors at the accident-prone site. -- PTI/ANI

Following the death of a 27-year-old software engineer whose car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150, the Noida Authority has terminated the services of a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for traffic-related works in the area.