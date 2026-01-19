HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Look! There goes Virat Kohli

Mon, 19 January 2026
09:34
image
Hours after India's defeat against New Zealand in the third ODI, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Monday.

While India failed to seal the ODI series win against New Zealand, Kohli slammed a valiant century, offering the Men in Blue and fans some hope and setting several records and milestones. 

Kohli scored an outstanding 108-ball 124 with 10 fours and three sixes. This is Virat's 85th international century, and the chase for Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries continues. Also, this is Virat's 54th ODI ton, a record-extending one. 

This was his seventh ODI ton against New Zealand in 36 innings, the most by a batter against the Kiwis in the format. Also, his 10 centuries against NZ across all formats, including three in Tests, are the most by a batter against the Kiwis. -- ANI

