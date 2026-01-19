HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Going abroad? Rupee breaches 91/USD mark

Mon, 19 January 2026
Share:
16:18
image
The rupee breached the 91-a-dollar mark for the second time in a month before ending 14 paise down at 90.92 (provisional) against the greenback on Monday, as renewed concerns over global trade uncertainties accelerated foreign fund withdrawal.

Despite weak American currency and lower crude oil prices, selling pressure in domestic equities pushed the Indian currency downward, forex analysts said. Investors were also concerned after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on European countries if they resisted his plan to control Greenland. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.68 and slid past the crucial 91.01 against the greenback during the session. It finally settled 14 paise lower at 90.92 (provisional) against the dollar, just 1 paise above its record low closing level. On December 16, 2025, the rupee reached its lowest intra-day level of 91.14 and its lowest closing level of 90.93 against the American currency. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Going abroad? Rupee breaches 91/USD mark
LIVE! Going abroad? Rupee breaches 91/USD mark

Kuldeep Sengar denied relief in rape survivor's father's death
Kuldeep Sengar denied relief in rape survivor's father's death

The judge observed that although Sengar had suffered a long incarceration, relief could not be given on grounds of delay, as it was partly because he filed multiple applications in his appeal against his conviction.

Is BJP Planning Op Kamal Against Shinde, Pawar?
Is BJP Planning Op Kamal Against Shinde, Pawar?

'The writing is on the wall for both Shinde and Ajit Pawar.'

ICC tells BCB to confirm T20 WC participation or...
ICC tells BCB to confirm T20 WC participation or...

The ICC stood firm on not changing the original schedule, in which Bangladesh is in Group C with Italy, New Zealand, the West Indies and Nepal.

'Beggar' picked up from Indore street owns 3 houses, car, autos
'Beggar' picked up from Indore street owns 3 houses, car, autos

An anti-beggary drive in Indore, India, uncovered a leprosy-afflicted man who reportedly owns property worth several lakh rupees, including houses, a car, and autorickshaws, and earns interest by lending money.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO