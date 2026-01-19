HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Four masked assailants open fire outside bizman's house in Ludhiana

Mon, 19 January 2026
Share:
21:58
image
Four unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside the residence of a businessman and set a car on fire in Khanna here on Monday, the police said.

The car was partially damaged in the fire.

Superintendent of police, Khanna, Pawanjeet Singh, said the attackers wore masks to conceal their identities.

He said authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

"We have formed eight teams to apprehend the accused and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the firing," said Singh. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Silver hits record Rs 3 lakh/kg-mark; gold at new peak
LIVE! Silver hits record Rs 3 lakh/kg-mark; gold at new peak

Mayor post for Sena will be tribute to Bal Thackeray: Shinde
Mayor post for Sena will be tribute to Bal Thackeray: Shinde

Shinde also emphasised that Mumbai will have a Mahayuti mayor, dismissing reports of new political equations after the results of the civic polls were declared last week.

Oscar winner Keeravani to lead music for R-Day cultural show
Oscar winner Keeravani to lead music for R-Day cultural show

The broader theme of the performance will be -- 'Swatantra Ka Mantra - Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi Ka Mantra - Viksit Bharat', officials said.

Paratrooper killed in J-K encounter as search op enters Day 2
Paratrooper killed in J-K encounter as search op enters Day 2

A paratrooper critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Kishtwar district succumbed to his injuries. A massive search operation is underway to locate the terrorists.

'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'
'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'

'It would have polarised the Marathi-non Marathi divide further.'Fadnavis had a very clear strategy: Let all Marathi people campaign for us (the BJP), and whatever results we get will be delivered by Marathi people only.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO