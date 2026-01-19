HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Delhi can't breathe, AQI at 'severe' category of 418

Mon, 19 January 2026
A thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the national capital on Monday morning, sharply reducing visibility and worsening air quality across Delhi-NCR, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 418, falling in the 'severe' category. 

According to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ITO area was recorded at 434, placing it in the "severe" category. Similar conditions prevailed near Rafi Marg, where the AQI stood at 417, while areas around the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar reported an AQI of 455. Several other locations across the capital also witnessed alarmingly high pollution levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 462, Ashok Vihar 473, Bawana 448, Burari 460, Chandni Chowk 454, Dwarka Sector-8 427, Mundka 467, Narela 437, Punjabi Bagh 434, RK Puram 439, Rohini 437 and Wazirpur 472. 

All these areas remained in the 'severe' category, indicating extremely poor air quality and heightened health risks. The IT stretch witnessed near-zero visibility during the morning hours, leading to slow-moving traffic and disruptions in normal vehicular movement.




